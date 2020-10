Voters line up outside to cast ballots in the general election at the Henrico County general registrar’s office in Henrico County, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Early voting in West Virginia starts on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

In Greenbrier County, there are two places where people can go to cast their ballots early: the Courthouse in Lewisburg and the Rupert Community Building.

People can vote from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. People can also vote at the Courthouse the next two Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Early voting ends on Saturday, October 31, 2020.