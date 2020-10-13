Early Voting in West Virginia starts Oct. 21

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, October 13, 2020 was the last day for people in West Virginia to register to vote, and to make any changes to their party affiliation or personal information.

Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye encouraged every to register. Moye said it is important for people to get out and vote.

“Go and educate yourself on the issues, and the candidates, and get out and cast your ballots,” Moye stated.

Early voting will kick off on October 21, 2020 and will run through October 31. Moye also stated there are four places in Mercer County for people to vote early Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The general election is November 3, 2020.

List of early voting places:

1780 Stadium Drive in Bluefield, WV

Mercer County Courthouse

Four Seasons Entry Services in Bluewell

Windale Sub Division

LATEST POSTS: