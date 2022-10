CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to vote early, the following list has the early voting locations across the Mountain State by county. Early voting starts from October 26, 2022 to November 5, 2022!

FAYETTE COUNTY:

MEMORIAL BUILDING: 200 W. MAPLE AVE, FAYETTEVILLE, WV 25840 , 304-574-4235, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

GREEN VALLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ANNEX: 6224 MEADOW BRIDGE RD, DANESE, WV 25831 , 304-574-4235, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

MONTGOMERY COMMUNITY CENTER: 612 3RD AVENUE, MONTGOMERY, WV 25136, 304-574-4235, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

GREENBRIER COUNTY:

COURTHOUSE: 912 COURT STREET N., LEWISBURG, WV 24901 , 304-647-6602, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:00 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

RUPERT COMM. CENTER: 604 NICHOLAS ST, RUPERT, WV 25984, 304-647-6602 MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

MCDOWELL COUNTY:

MCDOWELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE: 90 WYOMING ST., SUITE 109, WELCH, WV 24801, 304-436-8544, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

MERCER COUNTY:

MERCER COUNTY COURTHOUSE: 1501 MAIN STREET, SUITE 121, PRINCETON, WV 24740 , 304-487-8338/8339, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

COVENANT BAPTIST CHURCH: 145 WYNDALE DR., PRINCETON, WV 24739 , 304-487-8338/8339, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

FOUR SEASONS ANSWERING SERVICE: 3311 COAL HERITAGE RD, (BLUEWELL) BLUEFIELD, WV 24701 , 304-487-8338/8339, MONDAY-FRIDAY 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

HERB SIMS REC. CENTER/BLUEFIELD AUDITORIUM: 1780 STADIUM DRIVE, BLUEFIELD, WV 24701, 304-487-8338/8339, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

MONROE COUNTY:

PETERSTOWN TOWN HALL: 125 THOMAS STREET, PETERSTOWN, WV 24963 , 304-772-3096, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

UNION RESCUE SQUAD BUILDING: 160 PUMP STREET, UNION, WV 24983, 304-772-3096, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

POCAHONTAS COUNTY:

POCAHONTAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE: 900 10TH AVENUE, MARLINTON, WV 24954, 304-799-4549, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

RALEIGH COUNTY:

THE RALEIGH COUNTY COURTHOUSE: 215 MAIN STREET, 2ND FLOOR CEREMONIAL COURTROOM, BECKLEY, WV 25801, 304-252-8681, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

SUMMERS COUNTY:

SUMMERS COUNTY MEMORIAL BUILDING AUDITORIUM: 451 FIRST AVENUE, HINTON, WV 25951, 304-466-7104 MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

WYOMING COUNTY:

WYOMING COUNTY COURTHOUSE: 24 MAIN AVENUE, PINEVILLE, WV 24874 , 304-732-8000, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

CITY OF MULLENS TOWN HALL: 316 MORAN AVE, MULLENS, WV 25882 , 304-732-8000, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

HANOVER VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 2293 INTERSTATE HIGHWAY, HANOVER, WV 24839 , 304-732-8000, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

OCEANA TOWN HALL: 1285 COOK PARKWAY, OCEANA, WV 24870, 304-732-8000, MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M., SATURDAY: 9:00 A.M. TO 5:00 P.M., SUNDAY: CLOSED

