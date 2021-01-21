Early voting open for levy in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — People living in Hinton can now cast their ballots for the levy. Cris Meadows is the City Manager of Hinton. He said the levy will provide money to help better the city.

“It helps provide money for the health department, the library, the senior center. We also give money to the youth sports program, the high school program, that money comes out of this levy,” Meadows said.

The levy was in effect for the last 30 years. Meadows said the money comes from people’s property taxes; however, Meadows assured if the levy passes, property taxes will not increase.

“They have been paying them for 30 plus years. So this does not result in any increase,” Meadows continued.

Meadows also said if the levy does not pass, people living in Hinton could see some of the services stopped.

“Well there can be a possibility of decrease in services because without that money that is getting raised, we probably wouldn’t be able to provide the services that we have,” Meadows said.

Every five years, resident have to vote on the levy. Early voting will end on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Election day for the levy is January 30, 2021.