Early voting showing great numbers in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — It’s time to cast a ballot for the Governor’s Race and General elections in Virginia and the early voters are coming out in droves this year.



Early voting for the presidential election in 2020 showed huge numbers in the county. Brian Earls is the Director of Elections. He said they weren’t sure how early voting would go this year because it’s not a presidential election, but he says they are pleasantly surprised by numbers just three weeks in.

“We’re off to a good start for the Governor’s election as well. We’ve had right at 700 so far to vote here in person and another 700 have gone out by mail,” said Earls.



Earls said the busy time for early voting hasn’t hit yet. He said last year 50 percent of voters in Tazewell County voted early. Election Day is November 7th. You can vote either in person at the voter office in Tazewell or mail in your ballot.