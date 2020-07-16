Early voting underway in Oceana

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Early voting for the Oceana Municipal Election is underway.

Tom Evans is running unopposed for Mayor and Jim Cook is running unopposed for Town Recorder. There are 12 candidates for town council.

Tom Evans, the Mayor of Oceana, said poll workers are equipped with hand sanitizer and masks for anyone hoping to cast their ballots. Evans said two voters will be allowed inside City Hall at one time.

“To us, I think this early voting’s really gonna help our older citizens. I think they’re gonna be more comfortable to come in where the numbers are not gonna be very big. They can come at their own convenience,” Evans explained.

Early voting runs until July 25, 2020. People can stop by City Hall Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day is July 28, 2020.