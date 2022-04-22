BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People were out in full force in Beckley for their first litter sweep of the year.

Members of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce helped volunteers pick up trash along Pikeview Drive. Volunteers picked up seventeen bags of litter on the curb. Chair of Raleigh County Make it Shine Sherrie Hunter said it was only fitting the first event that happened on Earth Day to show how beautiful Beckley can be.

“We want to live in a clean, green, thriving community,” Hunter said. “No one is going to want to vacation or choose to open a business here, so it is very important that we have litter sweeps all during the year.”

Hunter said there will be more litter sweeps in the future and they welcome anyone who would like to join.