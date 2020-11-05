Earth Just Recorded its Third Warmest October

A makeshift globe burns in front of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Activists of the so-called “KoalaKollektiv”, an organization asking for climate justice, protested with the burning of the globe against the ECB’s climate policy. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS-TV) — One day after the United States officially pulled out of the Paris Agreement, climate scientists at the Copernicus Climate Change Service (CCCS) and the European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasting (ECMWF) released their analysis of global surface temperatures for October 2020. The results indicate globally this was the third warmest October on record, and the hottest on record in Europe.

Copernicus Surface Temperature Analysis for October 2020

Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF

Notable in the analysis from CCCS and the ECMWF is the strong warm anomalies in the Arctic circle, both on continental land masses and over the Arctic Ocean. During September Arctic sea ice extent hit a near record minimum, as reported by the National Snow and Ice Data Center. The only year where sea ice extent dropped lower was in 2012. In the end, 2020 still claimed a record for minimum sea ice extent for the month of October. The monthly averaged sea ice extent for October 2020 was lower any other October on record.

Monthly October ice extent for 1979 to 2020 shows a decline of 10.1 percent per decade.

Credit: National Snow and Ice Data Center

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 1998. These include in order, 2016, 2019, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2014, 2010, 2013 and 2005 (tied for ninth), and 1998. With less than two months to go until 2020 is over, there are plenty of indications that this year will join the ranks as one of the warmest years on record.