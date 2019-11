OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — November 15, 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: The USGS determined the 2.8 reading was not caused by an earthquake. It is now investigating what caused the seismic recording.

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — An earthquake was recorded near the Wyoming County, Logan County line.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit just northwest of Oceana on Friday, November 15, just before 6 p.m.

There was another earthquake of similar magnitude in Alderson on March 4, 2019.