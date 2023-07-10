PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An early morning structure fire on Monday, July 10, 2023, brought multiple crews to the scene.

The East River Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that they were dispatched to a structure fire at 4:20 A.M. on Short Street in Princeton.

The post stated that the glow from the fire could be seen from quite a distance away. Princeton City Fire Department and Green Valley Fire Department also responded to assist with ERVD.

The post stated it took some time to get the fire under control due to the roof falling in and the floor being structurally unstable.

The scene is now clear and all responding personnel are safe.