Eastbrook Center patient tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A patient at Eastbrook Center in Charleston has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release from the skilled nursing center Sunday.

The person has been transferred to a local hospital and the family has been notified. Center officials said precautions are in place to best safeguard fellow patients and employees. Charleston Area Medical Center has agreed to administer COVID-19 tests to all patients and employees at Eastbrook Center beginning Monday, April 6, 2020.

Limited visitation protocols have been in place within each of the 17 skilled nursing facilities supported by Stonerise Healthcare across West Virginia since early March. Limited visitor access means no individual, regardless of reason, is allowed to enter a facility, except under specific circumstances.

“While this news was not what we hoped for, it is most definitely what we have prepared for,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer of Stonerise Healthcare. “We remain focused on protecting all other residents and employees and will work tirelessly to maintain a safe and loving environment for those we serve.”

“During this difficult time, know that our hearts are with the patients and staff at Eastbrook,” Pack added.

“Please know that our team is working tirelessly to provide the best care for each and every Eastbrook patient.”