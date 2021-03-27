Easter came early to kids living in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Easter came early for kids living in one local county this year. Kids of all ages living in Fayette County spent Saturday, March 27, 2021 searching for Easter eggs.

Employees with Fayette County Parks and Recreation hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt. Last year, this hunt was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angel Duncan is the park assistant. She said she wanted to give the kids an opportunity to enjoy Easter.

“Just to get people outside and it is a beautiful day, and they are able to remember that it’s Easter and the Easter bunny is here. They get to collect over 2,000 eggs that we put out,” Duncan said.



Duncan said more than 100 people came out to the Easter Egg Hunt. She said they will host their next event on April 17, 2021.

For additional information, you visit their Facebook page.