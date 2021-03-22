Eating disorders increase during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic affected more than just the economy, it is also bringing new battles for some.

The National Eating Disorders Association reported a 70 percent increase in people dealing with stress and anxiety during the pandemic. Kristin Anderson, a local dietician, said it is important to keep a routine during this time to make sure you are taking care of yourself.

“I’ve had people kind of hyper focus in on their nutrition, or food and they will have something that they can control,” Anderson said. “Usually people have a very restrictive diet where they are controlling everything and trying to eat extra healthy and be hyper focused on the healthy nutrition part of it.”

Anderson also said people are stress eating or binge eating during the pandemic. She also said making sure you sleep well and eating well can help.