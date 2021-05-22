Ebenezer Baptist church gives back to community through lessons and food distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNNS)– Community members got the chance to turn their negative thoughts into positive ones. A class to teach people how to retrain their minds was held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Beckley on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Russell Shaw is a coach and trainer for the class. He told 59News he teaches this class to help people see their full potential in life.

After the class, those who participated helped put together food boxes to hand out to the community through their meal distribution program, the Lord’s Kitchen.

“Reprogram your brain so that it is now moving towards things that are good for you it’s going to help us reduce poverty reduce homeless but they gotta come through the door,” Shaw said.

Ballard Johnson is the pastor of the church and president of the Lord’s Kitchen.

“Our objective is to feed the body right now so once a month we do this,” Johnson said.

The classes are free for another two weeks. If you are interested in signing up or if you’re in need of a free meal from the Lord’s Kitchen, you can call the Church at 304-252-4881.