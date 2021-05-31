Edgarton Café to become local coffee shop

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A Ronceverte staple closed its doors permanently last week.

The owners of the Edgarton Café announced their retirement. The closure of the café leaves Ronceverte without a single restaurant.

A couple living in Ronceverte, Jorge and Chris Rodriguez-Stanley, decided they would be the ones to lease the Edgarton Café building and purchase the equipment. The pair said their plan is to open a coffee shop.

“Coffee shops are community,” Chris said. “They serve coffee, sure, but they’re a place that people gather, they use the internet to study, they meet their friends here to talk, business deals go on, and we want to be not only a place to come get coffee and a place for community, but a place to have events.”

The name of the coffee shop will be The RNCVRT. They plan to have an opening date in a few months.