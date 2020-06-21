Edmond man behind bars after ATV traffic stop

HICO, WV (WVNS)– A man is in jail after an ATV traffic stop ended with a drug arrest.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department pulled over an ATV that was traveling on US Rt. 60 in Hico on Saturday, June 20,2020.

When deputies searched the ATV they found multiple bags of meth, packaging materials, scales and more than $500 in cash.

Christopher Michael Carver of Edmond was arrested on felony charge of Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.

