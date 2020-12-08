Education Alliance creates contest to urge students to apply for Federal Student Aid

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of students applying for Federal Student Aid in the Mountain State is declining, according to the Education Alliance in Charleston.

The organization came up with a contest to combat the declining numbers. Cool Cash for College is a contest students enter by applying for both the PROMISE scholarship and FAFSA.

Amelia Courts, with the Education Alliance, said employers say they need at least 60 percent of students to obtain a post secondary degree.

“Based on the jobs that are going to be available, we need 60 percent of West Virginians to have some sort of post secondary degree,” Courts said. “The minimum is 60 percent. Right now, we’re only at about 30 percent and that was before COVID.”

Winners of the contest will get prizes, like a mini fridge, Apple Airpods, cash, and more.

The first drawing for the Cool Cash for College contest is Dec. 17, 2020. The deadline to apply for the PROMISE scholarship is March 17, 2021.

For more information, you can visit the Education Alliance’s website.