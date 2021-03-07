Educators discuss plan for Standardized Testing

HICO, WV (WVNS)– In March of 2020, schools closed their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy Moore is a Middle School STEM teacher at Midland Trail High School. She said, this year, students in Fayette County will have to take a standardized test, however, the results will be used for educational growth purposes.

“We are trying to make as much progress with them as possible because they are going to come in maybe at different levels now. So, we really just want to reach into each individual kid as best as possible. So, we are identifying those standards that we really need to teach those kids,” Moore said.

Superintendent of Fayette County Schools Gary Hough said they have a plan to help students prepare for the upcoming test.

“We have an SAT school day for our SAT test and that is going to be on April 14th,” Hough said. “And then we have the GSA test will be starting to give out on April 29th.”

He said after having kids away from school for a long period, this can help identify skills students may need extra help with. Moore thinks these results can help teachers better understand where their students are in their education.

“In middle school, what do they really need as they progress in theses years, that is really going to affect them whenever they get to high school. So, we are really looking not just at that individual grade but how it is going to affect then in Future grades as well,” Moore said.

Students take standardized tests through their computers. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.