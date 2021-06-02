Educators reflect on 2020-2021 school year

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — While this year was full of challenges for students and administrators, teachers are taking the time to reflect not only on those challenges, but also their success.

Educators with Greenbrier County Schools, like Allyson Carr, Josie Groves, and Kallie Cochran, said one of the biggest challenges they faced was not getting to know their students as they did in years past. With many students being virtual, they said they could not connect on the same level as they did with in-person students.

“One of the things is that you have to look at it optimistically instead of pessimistically and say okay how can I make this better,” Carr said.

“Some students were having struggles either getting their work done or with their mental health and because we weren’t all together, I couldn’t see that,” Groves said.

“Finally getting kids back in the classroom,” Cochran said. “Grades improved, attitudes improved, getting to know the kids as people and them getting to know teachers as people.”

All three educators agree while they would not want to work through a pandemic again, they learned how resilient everyone, including their students, is. They said seeing how difficult it was for the students at the beginning to now, watching them bounce back in their education, is a great feeling.