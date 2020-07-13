Effort underway to preserve Revolutionary War-era fort site

ALDERSON, W.Va. (AP) — An effort is underway to purchase the site of a frontier fort that was built to protect colonial settlers in the Greenbrier Valley before and during the Revolutionary War.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Archaeological Conservancy, the West Virginia Land Trust and the Greenbrier Historical Society are seeking to raise $125,000 to buy the site of Arbuckle’s Fort and 25 acres surrounding it. After the purchase, the groups plan to create a public historical preserve with signs, trails and exhibits.

The Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund has committed $25,000 for management of the proposed preserve.