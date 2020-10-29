Eight arrested during drug round-up in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Multiple Law enforcement agencies teamed up with the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Taskforce on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Horn said Princeton and Bluefield Police Departments, along with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals Service helped arrest eight individuals on different drug charges.

“Distribution of heroin, distribution of cocaine, distribution of hydromorphone, Methamphetamines, Methamphetamines, Methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, more heroine, crack cocaine,” Horn said.

Horn said during the round up, they were also able to arrest two others who had warrants out for their arrests. He said getting these people off the streets is key to stopping the drug problem in southern West Virginia.

“One, you try and take some of the people off the street distributing the drugs the you can make a little bit of an impact in which you can shut down the market for a little bit, but as anything, it’s a market that is going to be flooded so as soon as you arrest somebody, there is going to be someone else out there that is willing to move into that void,” Horn said.

Horn said they are still looking for two other people.

Here is the list of the eight people who were arrested on Thursday.