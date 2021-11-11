Eighth annual Healing Field ceremony honors young veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Raleigh County Veterans Museum hosting its eighth annual Healing Fields ceremony Thursday, November 11, 2021. Dozens gathered to honor local veterans past and present at the eighth annual Healing Fields ceremony at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum.

“We honor the veterans that have passed away, we do in memory of them. Then, we do in honor of our veterans and active military,” Vice President of the Raleigh County Veterans Museum, Glenn Smith said.

This year’s event, honoring recent veterans of the Gulf War and the War on Terror.

“The trials and tribulations that they went through as an American soldier, marine, sailor, airmen, we want to honor them,” Smith added. “Because all the freedoms that we have today. They had our backs, back in the day.”

The field of flags seen on Harper Road in Beckley is a fundraiser for the museum. The museum sold flags for people to purchase and displayed in front of it, in honor or in memory of veterans close to them. Each of the names on the flags, read at Thursday’s ceremony.

Volunteers like Crystal Warner are happy to give veterans the recognition they deserve

“It’s very satisfying to serve our veterans who served us,” Warner told us.

Those who purchased flags can pick them up from the Raleigh County Veterans Museum during normal operating hours. The museum’s next presentation will be for Pearl Harbor Day in December.