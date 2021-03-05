El Bandido opens restaurant in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you like Mexican food, there is a new place in Beckley to eat, and it is good news for the recovering economy.

El Bandido held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, March 5, 2021 with members of the community. Co-owner Julian Ayala said with a restaurant already in Oak Hill, they are excited to see their business grow in Beckley.

“We hope to do just as great as the one in Oak Hill or even better,” Ayala said. “Our main goal is always to focus on ourselves and just do the best possible to make sure our customers have the best experience with us when it comes to food, customer service.”

They are cleaning all of the menus and tables after every use. He looks forward to getting to use their outdoor seating area once the weather gets warmer.