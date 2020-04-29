El Mariachi, Beaver VFD serve close to 500 meals to essential workers

BEAVER, WV (WV) — One local restaurant is not only staying busy with takeout orders, it is also feeding essential workers around town.



A few weeks ago, El Mariachi teamed up with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department to deliver complimentary meals. Since then, Owner Jose Rizo said they delivered close to 500 meals to essential employees.

“We have great business and a lot of great friends who support us, and we’re very fortunate to have that support,” Rizo stressed. “In turn, we want to give it back to all the people who need it, all the essential workers who are out their risking their health for the rest of us.”

The meals were delivered to several local law enforcement agencies and hospitals in Raleigh County.