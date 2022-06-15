LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Up to 5 million senior citizens are victims of elder abuse in this country every year.

One local group did its part today to raise awareness for the silent suffering of millions of seniors in America.

The Greenbrier County Elder Abuse Awareness committee partnered with the Family Refuge Center to host an Elder Abuse Awareness Walk in downtown Lewisburg today.

Walkers wore purple and carried signs to help get the word out about how many seniors are victims of isolation, financial scams, and even physical abuse.

“We’re just trying to raise awareness and bring light to this problem so people know that it exists,” said Tyler Hawkey, an Elder Abuse Advocate at the Family Refuge Center.

Walkers traveled from the North House Museum in Lewisburg to the post office and back.

According to statistics, only one out of every 20 cases of elder abuse is actually reported.