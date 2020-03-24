Elementary school teacher interacts with students on social media during closure

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Students are now in a second week of being home from school, but their teachers are still making efforts to bring fun lessons home.

59News spoke with Crescent Elementary School first grade teacher, Haley Lewis. She has been posting interactive videos for her students and their families to watch on Facebook. These included science experiments and read-alongs to different books.

Lewis said this is a fun way for the children to keep their thinking caps on, while being able to use resources from home.

“Just because we’re not learning traditionally doesn’t mean we can’t still learn,” Lewis explained. “Something like Facebook is just awesome because it allows us to stay connected and still learn without having to necessarily be face to face.”

Lewis said students and their parents commented pictures of their experiments for her to see. She has more lessons in store for as long as the closure lasts.