FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Paint Creek road area of Fayette County.

Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram confirmed to 59News reports of an infant being swept away in floodwaters on Friday, February 17, 2023, that caused the dispatching of the Montgomery Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a woman called reporting that she was unable to locate her infant in her car after the car became stuck in floodwaters.

The Fayette County Swift Water Rescue Team and Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are on scene. 59News also has a reporter on scene.

Packs Branch Road and Paint Creek Road remain closed due to high water.

