UPDATE: Fire extinguished at junkyard in Raleigh County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire mgn_1511951128075.jpg

Monday, August 2, 2021 UPDATE: 5:45p.m. MABSCOTT,WV (WVNS) — The fire at the junkyard was out.

A cause of the fire is still unknown.

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Crews are battling a large fire at a Barkers Junk Co Inc in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County dispatchers said the call came in just after 3:45 Monday August 2, 2021. Crews from Mabscott, Sophia City, Sophia Area, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments responded. Best EMS is also on scene.

We’re told no injuries were reported. There are no road closures in the area, but drivers should still use caution.

Stick with 59News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News