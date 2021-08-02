UPDATE: Fire extinguished at junkyard in Raleigh County

Monday, August 2, 2021 UPDATE: 5:45p.m. MABSCOTT,WV (WVNS) — The fire at the junkyard was out.

A cause of the fire is still unknown.

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Crews are battling a large fire at a Barkers Junk Co Inc in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County dispatchers said the call came in just after 3:45 Monday August 2, 2021. Crews from Mabscott, Sophia City, Sophia Area, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments responded. Best EMS is also on scene.

We’re told no injuries were reported. There are no road closures in the area, but drivers should still use caution.

