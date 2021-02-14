UPDATE: U.S. 19 open at Maple Fork Road intersection

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 8:57 UPDATE: U.S. 19 is open at the Maple Fork Road intersection in Mt. Hope.

Dispatchers told 59News three people were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Stick with 59News for the the latest updates.

ORIGINAL STORY — Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, 7:48 p.m.: Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in after 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Maple Fork Road intersection in Mt. Hope. Crews with the Bradley Fire Department, Mt. Hope Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Jan Care are on scene.

Dispatch added a DNR Officer was in the area and offered his services.

It is unknown if there are injuries at this time.