UPDATE: U.S. 19 open at Maple Fork Road intersection

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 8:57 UPDATE: U.S. 19 is open at the Maple Fork Road intersection in Mt. Hope.

Dispatchers told 59News three people were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Stick with 59News for the the latest updates.

ORIGINAL STORY — Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, 7:48 p.m.: Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in after 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Maple Fork Road intersection in Mt. Hope. Crews with the Bradley Fire Department, Mt. Hope Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Jan Care are on scene.

Dispatch added a DNR Officer was in the area and offered his services.

It is unknown if there are injuries at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News