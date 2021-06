BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident in Beckley.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 6:48 p.m. They said it happened on the 1400 block of Robert C. Byrd Clinic.

The Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and Jan Care responded to the scene.

Dispatchers said there are injuries but the extent is unknown at this time.