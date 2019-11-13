Emergency operators now classified as first responders in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Mercy County Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution that will classify 911 operators as first responders.

Before the motion was passed in the county commission meeting on Tuesday, November 12, Commissioner Greg Puckett spoke about the vital roles public safety communicators play in the event of an emergency.

Receiving tens of thousands of calls each year and working around the clock like other first responders, Puckett stressed that 911 operators are the first voice people hear when they are experiencing the worst day of their lives.

“There are lives at stake,” Puckett added. “When you’ve got somebody who is literally that first phone call in a panic situation that is trying to diffuse the situation to get the help they need, they need to be able to get the same benefits and opportunities as those who are in the field. ”

First responders who were there in support of the resolution are hoping this classification will expand statewide in the future.