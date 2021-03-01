Emergency workers remind people to turn around when coming across flood water

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — With the high waters and flooded roads, emergency workers are reminding people to stay safe.

On Monday morning, the Oceana Fire Department posted on Facebook they were conducting multiple rescues for cars stuck in flood waters. Wyoming County Emergency Service Director Dean Meadows said there are many dangers when driving through flood waters, including not knowing how deep it is and if there is anything in it.

“The debris that in the water, there are tree branches limbs, there are other garbage and stuff like that, and it could really cause quite a problem for folks when they try to drive through flooded waters,” Meadows said.

Meadows said they had three rescues in Wyoming County Monday.