Employee at Hinton Kroger tests positive for COVID-19

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – On Saturday, officials with the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division confirmed that an associate at their Hinton location tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released by Corporate Affairs Manager, Allison McGee, she said the person is receiving medical care and recovering at home.

Since learning about the positive diagnosis, McGee said an extensive deep cleaning and sanitation was completed. The statement mentioned no word of the Stokes Drive store closing.

She added that Kroger is taking additional measures to protect associates, customers and the community, including limiting capacity in stores and administering associate temperature checks.

Kroger also installed partitions at cash registers and counters and added educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing.

