Employee of Greenbrier Sporting Club tests positive for COVID-19

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Recent rumors over a case of COVID-19 at the Greenbrier Resort were addressed by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The Governor was responding to a question about the rumor during his tri-weekly news briefing.

The Governor stated he was aware of a positive case at the Greenbrier Sporting Club.

“I do now of the person that tested positive there. I think they were exposed to someone. I can’t recall exactly who it is. It was someone at the, I don’t know their name, but someone at the Sporting Club,” the Governor stated. “I think that they were a cook and then I think what the protocol was that everybody, I think that there was about 20 people that they were exposed, had to quarantine for 14 days.”

59News reached out to the Greenbrier Resort’s Director of Public Relations and Content, Cam Huffman. He confirmed the case at the Sporting Club as well. Huffman added the Sporting Club is not part of the Greenbrier Resort and is for exclusive guests only.