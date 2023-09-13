BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After Beckley Common Council passed a pay raise for all Beckley Board of Public Works employees, an employee who asked Council for the pay raise called it a “good starting point” but said raises should be considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

Dustin Potter, the employee, had petitioned for a $6,500 raise, initially. Board of Public Works employees had received $6,500 in federal pandemic funds last year, which ended after one year.

Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap said the approved raise amounts to $2,500.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Potter said the raise is a “good starting point.”

“I still feel everyone should be looked at on a case-by-case basis, and individual skills sets, knowledge, overall experience, and most importantly, certifications and licensing that we hold,” Potter added. “I also feel with the current economic situation we’ve been dealing with over the last three years, our longevity raises should be adjusted to help offset the burden of inflation.”

Inflation rose 3.7 percent, primarily due to energy costs, based on the Consumer Price Index for August 2023, compared to August 2022.

When stripping out food and energy costs, the Federal Reserve reported the inflation rate at 4.3 percent last month, a slight drop in inflation by that metric but higher than the federal target of two percent.

Potter said he is “grateful that last night’s vote was unanimous and for the time and work that city hall staff and our elected officials put in to make this possible.”