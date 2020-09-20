Employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Tazewell County School

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Members of the Tazewell County Schools announced one employee tested positive for COVID-19 at a school. The announcement was made on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

The name of the school is not being released. However, we do know the positive case did come from the Bluefield area. Tazewell County Schools collaborated with the Cumberland Plateau Health District officials to help with the safe return of students and staff. Tazewell County Schools are working with the Virginia Department of Education, the World Health Organization, The Virginia Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control to fight the virus.

The county plans to maintain their reopening plans by increasing sanitation, awareness, communication, and other safety measures. Contact tracing is being done to help identify those who might have been affected, and the health department contacted everybody they know that had possible exposure. According to the release, the employee is currently in isolation and those possibly exposed are in quarantine.

The release further states that at this time there is no outbreak in the schools, therefore the schools will remain open and conduct in person learning.

