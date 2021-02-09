Employees with Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center look forward to future after Causeacon cancelled

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The popular event, Causeacon, was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. This marks another event not happening at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center because of the pandemic.

Andrea Akers, the General Manager of the Convention Center, said she is excited for the future when events can be held again.

“Most of our events that should be happening this time of the year are not cancelled, well Causeacon cancelled, but a lot of them are just pushing them back into later in the year, so we will start to see some things maybe in June and then all the way through the year, some things that normally happen this time,” Akers said.

Akers said the convention center is a non-profit organization, so donations from the public are always welcome to help keep the doors open.