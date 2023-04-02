BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the 10th time, the Quota Club of Beckley took a bite out of hunger with its Empty Bowl fundraiser on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

All event proceeds, from the sale of bowls to the silent auction, will go towards funding 8 local food pantries.

According to research the Quota Club conducted, 20% of Raleigh County gets its food from those food pantries.

The event’s chair with the Quota Club, Beth Jarrell, said Empty Bowl is truly a community wide event.

“It’s great because it involves the whole community,” said Jarrell. “We have people, restaurants that are donating food, soups, desserts, breads, drinks. We have people making bowls. Even the food pantries get involved in trying to sell tickets and it just involves everyone to make a difference.”

Along with the club, the Beckley Youth Museum and Beckley Area Foundation were the fundraiser’s main partners.

In particular, the youth museum made over 400 ceramic bowls which were sold at the event.

Many of the bowls were made by kids, both at the museum and while they were in school.

Norma Acord, the main artist for the youth museum, said making the bowls teaches the kids an important lesson.

“What’s been great about this project is now children are understanding how things are made,” said Acord. “That not all pots and dishes come from Walmart or Goodwill but they’re actually making something that they can use. And with this program, we talk a lot about giving back to the community so they can also see what they can benefit from, helping the community out, they can do with their hands.”

Jarrell said the club estimates this year’s event will raise around $20,000.