EMS crews evacuate residents in Richlands, set up shelter at middle school

RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS) – High waters surrounded homes and properties along to the Clinch River in Richlands on Thursday, February 6, 2020; the highest the water has been since 1978 according to the National Weather Service.

This prompted police officers and volunteer firefighters to knock on residents’ doors, urging them to leave. That is when locals, like Edna Honeycutt, grabbed their pets and personal belongings while EMS provided transportation to local shelters.

“They’ve been really really great about helping get these people evacuated that wanted to leave and needed to leave and they did so in a timely fashion,” Honeycutt said.

Richlands Police Chief Jerry Gilbert confirmed to 59 News Richlands Middle School is now the primary shelter. The Richlands Police Department was going to be a shelter, but high waters quickly surrounded it.

“We provide food, water, we’ll try to get red cross or other organizations to get some blankets or cots,” Gilbert added. “Whatever we need to make individuals comfortable.”

While families do not quite know if their homes will have water damage yet, they said as long as they are safe, they will get by.

“It’s just heart-wrenching you know,” Honeycutt said. “There’s just nothing you can do its God’s work and we have to live with it.”

Chief Gilbert said EMS crews from across the state are in Richlands to help with these efforts.

People are welcome to stay at the shelter until it is safe enough for them to return home.