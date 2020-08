HINTON, WV (WVNS) – EMS crews are on scene of a single car rollover accident on Greenbrier Drive in Hinton, Summers County.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Hinton Firefighters and Hinton PD responded with Summers EMS. Dispatchers say passengers did need to be extricated from the car.

