PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – EMS crews are currently on scene of a house fire in Princeton, WV.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came in around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 about a smoke alarm going off. Crews arrived to a flames coming from inside the home.

East River and Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Departments are responding along with Princeton Police and Princeton Rescue.

It is unclear if anyone was home or injured at the moment.