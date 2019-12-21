EMS crews respond to multiple early morning blazes in Mercer County

Mercer County, WV (WVNS) – EMS crews responded to multiple blazes in Mercer County during the early hours of Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Mercer County Dispatchers told 59 News a call regarding a house fire on Old Beckley Road between Princeton and Kegley came in at 5:03 a.m. East River, Bluestone Valley, Matoaka, and Green Valley- Glenwood volunteer fire departments responded along with Princeton Rescue Squad.

Shortly after, at around 6:15 a.m. Green Valley- Glenwood was also called to a house fire on Madison Street in Bluefield, WV. They were assisted by volunteer fire departments from both Bluefields.

Capt. Thompson with Green Valley -Glenwood VFD confirmed that no one was injured in either fires, but they were both total losses and are still under investigation.

