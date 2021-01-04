End of an era: Doc Holliday out as Marshall’s head coach

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall Football Head Coach Doc Holliday will not be returning next season.

He says Marshall University is not extending his contract after an 11-year career with the Thundering Herd.

“I have been informed that Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert will not be extending my contract as Head Coach at Marshall University,” Holliday said.

In 2020, Holliday was selected as the league’s Coach of the Year for the second time in his career (2014) and was tabbed the American Football Coaches Association Region 4 Coach of the Year. The honor covers all of Conference USA and the Big 12 Conference and made him a finalist for National Coach of the Year.

This season, Holliday was also named to the watch list for the Bryant Awards National Coach of the Year honor as Marshall spent eight weeks ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and climbed as high as 21st in the College Football Playoff poll, breaking another school record.



He also became the fifth coach in C-USA history to win multiple Coach of the Year awards.