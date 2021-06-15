End of an era for longtime Mercer County Superintendent

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After nearly 30 years as Mercer County Superintendent, Dr. Deborah Akers is finally hanging up her hat.

“I’m looking forward to having some free time. It’s been a long time since I was really able to take a vacation for any length of time, so I’m looking forward to some time off,” said Dr. Akers.

Doctor Akers said a replacement is yet to be picked, but the board is interviewing candidates. She said she hopes her replacement is able to keep the legacy of Mercer County schools alive.

“I want someone that will keep Mercer County moving in the right direction. I think we have a great school system and certainly, this is my home, I’ve been in this school system for many many years and I certainly would want that to continue, that our school system continue in the manner which it has operated for several years,” said Akers.

Dr. Akers said a decision should be made by Tuesday, but that is up to the board. She said this is a good time to leave the post and pass the baton to another.

“We’re in a position that I truly believe that we’ll open school on a normal schedule next year. The pandemic, everything seemed to be really opening up so things should be normal there,” said Akers.

She said with the addition of federal dollars coming in, there will be a chance to further stabilize the districts and keep the school board running smoothly.