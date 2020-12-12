Energy company donates thousands of dollars to Wyoming County organizations

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — One local energy company is looking to make a difference in Wyoming County.

CONSOL Energy Inc. is donating $15,000 in grants to various charities and organizations throughout Wyoming County. This is the second year the company has donated money. On Friday, December 11, 2020, representatives from CONSOL donated $2,500 each to the Wyoming County 4H Camp and the Mullens Police Department.

Patricia Buchanan, the HR Administrative Coordinator for CONSOL, said the company wants to do what it can to the communities in which it is located.

“It’s extremely important. We just love to be a good corporate partner and we love to give back to the place we work in,” Buchanan said.

On Monday, December 14, 2020, CONSOL will give another $2,500 to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for its K9 program and to the Cook Memorial Baptist for its food pantry. To apply for grants through CONSOL Cares Foundation, visit this website.