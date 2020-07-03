Energy Express hosts outdoor literacy event for children

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Every summer, Energy Express holds a reading program for children in the area. But this year, the literacy program is mostly virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janet Smith, a Raleigh County site supervisor, said they still want to keep kids active this summer, so they are holding pop-up events in Raleigh County.

“We are doing art activities and writing activities and we are reading books and it is a wonderful experience for us and them,” Smith said.

Energy Express will continue to hold pop-up shops every Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. throughout the month of July.

The next pop-up literacy event will be at at the YMCA soccer complex.

