LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The 2023 West Virginia Renaissance Festival kicked off on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Festival goers were able to see all sorts of different acts, from The Jousting Knights to The Washing Well Wenches to Equestrian Chaos.

Equestrian Chaos is led by Celisse’s School of Equestrian Arts. The school, based out of Mobile, Alabama, is all about helping those with physical and mental disabilities grow stronger and more balanced on the back of their horses.

Jason Barrett the President of Celisse’s School of Equestrian Arts said this is a fun way to raise awareness of what therapeutic horseback riding can do for people.

“We carry it around and try and put it on for everybody. Trying to raise funds, money and awareness for the program we do back home,” Barrett said. “Help people throughout the country. There are a lot of people who need the services of therapeutic horseback riding so if we can make it look exciting, draw people in, get people to learn more about it, more people will get help.”

You can catch them at noon, 2:30, and 5:00 in the afternoon every Saturday and Sunday throughout the Renaissance Festival. The last day of the festival is Sunday, June 25.