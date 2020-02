CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The Charleston Correctional Center work-release absconder, Roger Lee Yeager, 41, was apprehended at the Greyhound Bus Terminal by Charleston Police at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Police said Yeager escaped while on a work release Saturday evening.

Yeager is serving 5 to 10 years at the Charleston Correctional Center for multiple charges including breaking and entering and shoplifting.