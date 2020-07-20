Escapee from Tazewell County indicted by grand jury

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Member of the grand jury in Tazewell County, Virginia returned dozens of indictments during the July sitting. They met on July 14, 2020 and issued 92 true bills on 84 people.

There were 33 indictments which were sealed pending arrest on the suspects. Among those which were released, nearly 60-percent of the charges were directly drug related.

Other than those for drugs, there were also cases of forgery, battery and one case of escape from a correctional facility. Joshua Adam Keen led law enforcement officers on a chase at the end of March and beginning of April.

Keen was able to get away from a correctional officer while at the Clinch Valley Medical Center. Over several days he was spotted across southern West Virginia.