Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Woodrow Wilson High School athlete Ethan Osborne accomplished a lot during the 2023 season.

He was recently voted the most outstanding wrestler at the 2023 West Virginia State Championship. But one award came as a bit of a surprise to him.

“Definitely had high expectations for this season. I didn’t think I would win any Dutton Award, but I was definitely pushing for the state championship,” Osborne said.

The Dutton Award is annually given to the best high school wrestler in West Virginia.

Osborne became the first Flying Eagles athlete to win the award. For Osborne, it’s an accomplishment he trained all his life to get.

“That’s pretty much all I’ve done, I’ve played a couple of sports here and there. Played baseball a bit when I was younger and played football all the way up to my freshman year, but wrestling is more of the important part,” Osborne said.

Osborne first started wrestling when he was 4 years old and worked hard to continually improve.

He said his inspiration to start wrestling was his current coach Matt Osborne, who is also his Dad.

“For me, it’s always been that I’ve wanted to make him happy. I know how much he’s put into this too and as much as I’ve put into it, I always wanted to make him happy with me,” Osborne told us.

As for his future plans, Osborne hopes to take his career to the collegiate level.

He moves on to the Virginia Beach Nationals where he hopes to continue his 2023 season.